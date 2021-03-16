Rita Rose Sullivan, 91, passed away peacefully of natural causes on the Sabbath, March 14. She was born to Flora Eva (Nollette) and Graydon Golden White. She was the 5th born child out of 12 with five surviving siblings. She was married for 41 years to Raymond Joseph Sullivan before his passing. She was graced with four children and three surrounded her into her death while one met her in heaven. She has six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Rita enjoyed being with her friends and had many memories around a card table. Her upbeat energy created stories that will continue through the generations. She was a strong woman who was an avid golfer and artist. Her memory lives on through her paintings and quilts in many people's homes. Rita could be heard saying the phrase "I just love life." In her home, she loved sitting in the sun room, drinking her coffee and watching the birds. Rita showed us all how to have perseverance.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph's in York. Services will be determined at a later date and will be posted in the York News-Times.



Published by York News-Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.