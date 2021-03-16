Rita Rose Sullivan, 91, passed away peacefully of natural causes on the Sabbath, March 14. She was born to Flora Eva (Nollette) and Graydon Golden White. She was the 5th born child out of 12 with five surviving siblings. She was married for 41 years to Raymond Joseph Sullivan before his passing. She was graced with four children and three surrounded her into her death while one met her in heaven. She has six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Rita enjoyed being with her friends and had many memories around a card table. Her upbeat energy created stories that will continue through the generations. She was a strong woman who was an avid golfer and artist. Her memory lives on through her paintings and quilts in many people's homes. Rita could be heard saying the phrase "I just love life." In her home, she loved sitting in the sun room, drinking her coffee and watching the birds. Rita showed us all how to have perseverance. Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph's in York. Services will be determined at a later date and will be posted in the York News-Times.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
I just saw the obituary for Rita and wanted to express my condolences to the family. I remember having Chances R fried chicken across from the NU stadium with Rita & Ray. She always made me feel like I was the most important person when she was talking with me. She was always such a joy.
Mary Bornschlegl Halkyard
October 30, 2021
A beautiful soul was welcomed into Heaven with the passing of Rita. So many fond memories of visits and laughter. Rest in peace dear Rita.
Rich and Mary Stephens
March 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of her dear family.
AnnKosek
March 19, 2021
Dear Rita you and Ray were two of the nicest people I have ever known. God bless you right into the open arms of Jesus
John woolard
March 19, 2021
For many years I was in awe of Rita! Often when I was in the area, I visited Rita. I wanted to aspire to be able to do art as she did. I so enjoyed her home and all the interesting stories that graced her walls. She was a dear friend.
Elaine Hoemann
March 19, 2021
What a beautiful person Aunt Rita was. She will be greatly missed.
Kevin and Brenda Sullivan
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Rita´s passing. We have many fond memories of her through the years. Played many rounds of golf with her. One of the times we will never forget is the evening she & Ray invited us out to the farm for a fried chicken dinner. After we had eaten, she told us that it really wasn´t chicken. It was RABBIT! Good thing she told us afterwards! .
We will miss her beautiful smile & kindness that she always expressed to others.