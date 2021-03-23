During WW2 I lived with my grandparents, Lucy and Les Tharp across the street from Bob´s grandparents, Nina and Bill Seng. I was excited when Elfie was expecting another baby. She and Billy would come over to visit and to give my Grama a TONI home permanent. I thought Elfie was so very pretty, I just liked to look at her! God bless your family as you mourn you loss. I am lost in my McCool memories and the excitement about the new baby named Bobby!

Leslie Dever Speck March 26, 2021