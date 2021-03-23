Menu
Search by Name
Menu
York News-Times
York News-Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Robert K. "Bob" Seng
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Dr. Robert "Bob" K. Seng, age 76 of McCool Jct., died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Seward. He was born Nov. 28, 1944 at York to Walter and Elfie (Klone) Seng. Robert was a longtime Chiropractor in the Garden City, Kan. area.
On Dec. 18, 1975 he was married to Cheryl Berry at Raton, N.M.
Bob loved flying his Ercoupe and was a charter member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter#377, at Garden City. He wrote and performed his own music, played the piano and guitar, loved antique cars, and doted on his grandchildren whenever he could. Was a BMW Motorcycle enthusiast and loved driving his John Deere tractor.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of McCool Jct.; his daughter, Nichole (Jamen) Hall of Seward; nephews, Trevin (Tara) Seng of Omaha and Tracin (Jessica) Seng of Gretna; grandchildren, Dathen, Evan and Brielle Hall. He is also survived by his beloved Schnauzer "Pepper".
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Metz Chapel in York. Burial will be in York's Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m., Thursday with his family greeting friends that evening from 6 – 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation.
Online Condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
During WW2 I lived with my grandparents, Lucy and Les Tharp across the street from Bob´s grandparents, Nina and Bill Seng. I was excited when Elfie was expecting another baby. She and Billy would come over to visit and to give my Grama a TONI home permanent. I thought Elfie was so very pretty, I just liked to look at her! God bless your family as you mourn you loss. I am lost in my McCool memories and the excitement about the new baby named Bobby!
Leslie Dever Speck
March 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results