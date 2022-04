Roger P. Mars, 67, passed away on Sept. 20, 2021. He was born May 15, 1954.A Celebration of Life for Roger P. Mars will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln. Interment to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnfh.com.