Roland R. Hall, age 88 of McCool Junction, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 in Seward. Rollie was born March 27, 1933 to Willard and Nina Fern (Baker) Hall at the family home south of McCool Junction. Rollie attended country school, and went on to graduate from McCool Junction High School in 1951.
On June 16, 1953, Rollie married Anna Marie Goodrich at the Fairmont Federated Church in Fairmont. After serving in Korea as part of the U.S. Army, he returned home to attend the University of Nebraska. He soon thereafter accepted an opportunity to begin farming, which he remained involved in for the rest of his life.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Fern Hall; sister, Treva and brother-in-law Dean Perkins; brother, Vernon and sister-in-law Charlotte Hall; sister, Phyllis and brother-in-law Gerry Bickert; brother, Norman Hall, and son Danny Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Hall; sister, Marilyn and brother-in-law Jim Carroll of Columbus; brother, Gary and sister-in-law Nancy of York; daughter, Dicksy (Stephen) Mobley of San Tan, Ariz.; son, Philip (Kathy) Hall of Humboldt; daughter, Vicky (Terry) Volkmer of Lakeville, Minn.; son, Gilbert (Karolina) Hall of Burlington Junction, Mo. and son, Lynn (Daphne) Hall of Henderson; 16 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont with the Reverends Ralph Gaines and Monica Magoola officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, southwest of McCool Junction. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Monday, with family greeting friends from 6 -7:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Masks are required at the funeral service.
Memorials may be directed to the McCool Junction United Methodist Church.
Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.