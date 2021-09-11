Menu
Roland R. Hall
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Roland R. Hall, age 88 of McCool Junction, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 in Seward. Rollie was born March 27, 1933 to Willard and Nina Fern (Baker) Hall at the family home south of McCool Junction. Rollie attended country school, and went on to graduate from McCool Junction High School in 1951.
On June 16, 1953, Rollie married Anna Marie Goodrich at the Fairmont Federated Church in Fairmont. After serving in Korea as part of the U.S. Army, he returned home to attend the University of Nebraska. He soon thereafter accepted an opportunity to begin farming, which he remained involved in for the rest of his life.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Fern Hall; sister, Treva and brother-in-law Dean Perkins; brother, Vernon and sister-in-law Charlotte Hall; sister, Phyllis and brother-in-law Gerry Bickert; brother, Norman Hall, and son Danny Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Hall; sister, Marilyn and brother-in-law Jim Carroll of Columbus; brother, Gary and sister-in-law Nancy of York; daughter, Dicksy (Stephen) Mobley of San Tan, Ariz.; son, Philip (Kathy) Hall of Humboldt; daughter, Vicky (Terry) Volkmer of Lakeville, Minn.; son, Gilbert (Karolina) Hall of Burlington Junction, Mo. and son, Lynn (Daphne) Hall of Henderson; 16 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont with the Reverends Ralph Gaines and Monica Magoola officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, southwest of McCool Junction. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Monday, with family greeting friends from 6 -7:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Masks are required at the funeral service.
Memorials may be directed to the McCool Junction United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.

Published by York News-Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Sep
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fairmont Community Church
Fairmont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
Annie, Lynn , and all the Hall Family! What a special man with a friendly smile and an unforgettable neighbor Rollie and Annie were. Lynn, we think of you often and send prayers of comfort and peace as your Dad is now with His Father! Eternal rest grant Rollie and May perpetual Light shine upon him. God bless you all!
Pat Rohrig
Friend
September 14, 2021
We knew Rollie for only a short time, but during that time we came to know a man who was quick to laugh and when he did so, his face just lit up. We came to know a man who enjoyed singing in the church choir, loved his bride, Annie, so very much, as well as his wonderful family. He never took to bragging about them but what he did say was filled with so much love. He was a man-of-the-land as is Goose so they were able to talk farming. We are grateful for the times that we were able to spend with Rollie and Annie and the coffee group at Kerry's in McCool. We will enjoy recalling the bit of time we were blessed to have with Rollie Hall.
Goose and Bunny
Friend
September 11, 2021
