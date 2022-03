Ruth Jean Bolton, age 100 of York, died October 31, 2021 at York.Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in York. It was Jean's wish to be cremated so there will be no visitation or viewing. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.