Ruth Carolyn Johnson, age 84, of Osceola, passed away January 10, 2022 at her home in Osceola.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Brenda Pfeifly officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dubas Funeral Home in Stromsburg. Interment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery.

Ruth was born February 8, 1937 in Osceola to Davey Miles and Mildred Fern (Johnson) Sigler. She attended school in Osceola graduating from Osceola High School in 1955.

On November 2, 1956 she was united in marriage to DeVon Johnson. To this union two children were born. They then moved to the farm, where they have lived for 65 years.

Ruth worked in the Stromsburg school system as secretary to the superintendent for over 30 years. At her retirement party she was inducted into the Nebraska Navy.

She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Stromsburg where she was a Sunday School teacher and involved in the Women's Circle.

She enjoyed her career working at the school, being a farm wife, and a homemaker. She also enjoyed reading when she had time.

Survivors include her husband, DeVon of Osceola; daughter, Diane (Mark) Pursel of Omaha; grandchildren: Curtis (Ashley) Johnson of Lincoln and Todd (Mindy) Pursel of Pilot Mountain, N.C. and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Dave (Carla) Johnson; brothers, Sidney Sigler, Steve Sigler and infant brother Douglas Sigler and sister, Mary Tomasek.

Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola has been entrusted with arrangements.





Published by York News-Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.