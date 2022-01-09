Colonel Samuel Lee Hall, USAF, Retired, 83, of Lake of the Woods, Va. passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, after a year long battle with kidney cancer. He was born in York on February 23, 1938.

Sam graduated from York High School in 1956 and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1960 where he majored in journalism and wrote for the local newspaper. Sam then went on to commission into the United States Air Force, where he served for 26 years. In 1975, he earned a Master's Degree in political science from Auburn University. He was a Senior Research Associate at Cornell University from 1977-1978 and graduated from the National War College in 1979.

Sam met his wife, Joanie, in the fall of 1961 in Dallas, Texas while he was a 2nd Lieutenant attending flight school near Waco and she was teaching school. They married in 1962.

Sam is survived by son, John Hall and his partner, Julie Pearson, both of Queenstown, Md.; daughter, Kathy Darnell of Knoxville, Tenn.; granddaughters, Helen Lynn, of Blacksburg, Va., Emma Elms and husband Tommy Elms, of Washington, D.C., Abigail Lynn of Portland, Ore., Dr. Lauren Lam and husband Trevor Lam of Verona, Va.; grandsons, 2nd Lieutenant Ryan Hall and wife Taylor Hall, of Jarrell, Texas, Corey Hall of Easton, Md. and Liam Lynn of Blacksburg, Va. He is also survived by companion, Gertraud Yeager of Laurel, Md. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Hall, in 2011; daughter, Wendy Vieau, in 2018 and sister, Beverly Elliott in 2019.

Sam had a successful Air Force career with assignments in California, Florida, Nebraska, Germany, Alabama, Maryland, New York, Washington, D.C., Oman and Virginia. Highlights of his career included 101 combat rescue missions in Vietnam, two-time recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism in the Vietnam conflict, Operation Eagle Claw Mission to rescue United States hostages from Tehran, Iran in 1980, Legion of Merit and Air Medal, and serving as the U.S Defense Attaché to the Sultanate of Oman from 1982-1984. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, he was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, an honor usually reserved for a General or Admiral.

After his years of service with the Air Force, Sam went on to work as Executive Vice President for Fettig, Inc., Defense Business Consultants. He was also a co-founder of HLS Group, Defense Business Consultants in Alexandria, Va. from 1991 until 1996 when he officially retired.

After retirement, Sam enjoyed golf and neighbors while living in Fort Washington, Md. and Locust Grove, Va. Sam is a past president of Maryland Interclub Seniors Golf Association and was active in his community of Lake of the Woods. Sam was inducted into the York High School Hall of Fame in November of 2019. He was an avid Cornhusker football fan and went to many games throughout the years. Sam enjoyed traveling, particularly cruises, and keeping in touch with family and friends. Sam's smile and wit will be missed by all who knew him.

An internment for Sam and Joanie will be held in Nebraska in the future at Omaha National Cemetery, where they will be interned together. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's name can be made to the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 104 Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove, Virginia 22508.





Published by York News-Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.