Scott J. Hannon, age 36 of Yankton, S.D., formerly York, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Yankton. He was born on Dec. 4, 1984 to Steve and Judy (Davis) Hannon in York. Scott was a 2003 graduate of York High School and then graduated from Concordia University in 2008 with a degree in Business, where he was also a member of the men's basketball team.
Scott's primary joy in life was coaching basketball and baseball and had a strong passion for officiating and umpiring. He coached and umpired for many years and was also in sales. He enjoyed golfing and valued the relationships he had with his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Steve and Judy Hannon of York; sister, Sarah Hannon of Fort Collins, Colo. and sister, Kate and her husband Jordan Gienger of Kearney and their children: Davis, Otto and Bennett. Scott is also survived by his grandparents, Donald and Janis Davis of Aurora and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Hannon and Rosemarie Hannon and uncle Steve Leach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in York, at a later date. A rosary will be said at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Following the rosary, family will greet friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the church. The family requests that those attending the rosary and Mass to please wear a mask due to immune-comprised family members. The Mass will be livestreamed on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2021.