Scott J. Hannon
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
Scott J. Hannon, age 36 of Yankton, S.D., formerly York, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Yankton. He was born on Dec. 4, 1984 to Steve and Judy (Davis) Hannon in York. Scott was a 2003 graduate of York High School and then graduated from Concordia University in 2008 with a degree in Business, where he was also a member of the men's basketball team.
Scott's primary joy in life was coaching basketball and baseball and had a strong passion for officiating and umpiring. He coached and umpired for many years and was also in sales. He enjoyed golfing and valued the relationships he had with his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Steve and Judy Hannon of York; sister, Sarah Hannon of Fort Collins, Colo. and sister, Kate and her husband Jordan Gienger of Kearney and their children: Davis, Otto and Bennett. Scott is also survived by his grandparents, Donald and Janis Davis of Aurora and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Hannon and Rosemarie Hannon and uncle Steve Leach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in York, at a later date. A rosary will be said at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Following the rosary, family will greet friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m. at the church. The family requests that those attending the rosary and Mass to please wear a mask due to immune-comprised family members. The Mass will be livestreamed on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.

Published by York News-Times from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Rosary
6:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NE
Sep
16
Visitation
6:30p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NE
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
York, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
JC, BS, LB, NB, JN, TP, MZ, JN
September 16, 2021
Please except our condolences, we are so sorry for your loss. I remember running with him back in the day! May he find comfort and peace in heaven.
Steve and Sandi Abbott
Friend
September 16, 2021
Mel, Chad, Megan & Taylor
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Bob Showman
September 15, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike and Anita Haumont
September 14, 2021
We were sorry to hear of Scott's passing. Please know your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Chuck and Janet Duchek and family
Chuck Duchek
Family
September 14, 2021
