Shirley Ratzlaff
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
936 N Main St
Henderson, NE
Shirley J Ratzlaff, age 78 of Henderson, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Henderson. She was born June 4, 1943 in York to Abraham P. and Anne (Janzen) Ratzlaff. She was a member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church and worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at the Henderson Healthcare Facility and the Henderson Pharmacy. She collected pencils, enjoyed traveling and belonged to the Fun Club and Singspiration.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Maxine Regier of York; brother, RaGene "Jim" (Marcene) Ratzlaff; her sisters, Patricia Regier and Carol (Ron) Thomas all of Henderson and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, David Regier Jr and Levi Regier.
Gravesides services will be held at 9:15 a.m., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery north of Henderson, to be followed by a Memorial service at 10 a.m., at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m., on Sunday at the mortuary in Henderson with her family greeting friends and neighbors from 7 to 9 p.m. that same evening. Memorials may be directed to the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Shirley's service will be webcast live on the church's website at http://bethesdamc.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling the arrangements.

Published by York News-Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
936 N Main St, Henderson, NE
Sep
26
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
936 N Main St, Henderson, NE
Sep
27
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Bethesda Mennonite Church
Henderson, NE
Sep
27
Graveside service
9:15a.m.
Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery
north of Henderson, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thanks for many great memories, Shirley. RIP Love, Jeanie & Dean
Jeanie (Franz) Snyder
September 27, 2021
Thanks for years of great memories, Shirley. RIP. With love, Jeanie
Jeanie (Franz) Snyder
September 27, 2021
