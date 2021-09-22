Shirley J Ratzlaff, age 78 of Henderson, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Henderson. She was born June 4, 1943 in York to Abraham P. and Anne (Janzen) Ratzlaff. She was a member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church and worked as a secretary/bookkeeper at the Henderson Healthcare Facility and the Henderson Pharmacy. She collected pencils, enjoyed traveling and belonged to the Fun Club and Singspiration.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Maxine Regier of York; brother, RaGene "Jim" (Marcene) Ratzlaff; her sisters, Patricia Regier and Carol (Ron) Thomas all of Henderson and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, David Regier Jr and Levi Regier.
Gravesides services will be held at 9:15 a.m., Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery north of Henderson, to be followed by a Memorial service at 10 a.m., at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m., on Sunday at the mortuary in Henderson with her family greeting friends and neighbors from 7 to 9 p.m. that same evening. Memorials may be directed to the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Shirley's service will be webcast live on the church's website at http://bethesdamc.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling the arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.