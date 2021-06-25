Stanley Irvin Rhodes 94, of Exeter, died Wednesday, June 23, at the Hearthstone in York.

He attended Flowing Well Country School District #101 in York County near his home and later became a 1943 valedictorian graduate of Beaver Crossing High School. Afterwards, he helped his father farm and continued farming the ground until his retirement from agriculture in 1990. He was united in marriage to Rhoda "Pearle" Eich on Aug. 12, 1950 at the Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church. To this union, four sons were born: John A, Thomas E, Robert E and Jody L. Stanley and Pearle clerked auctions with Larsen Auctioneers, starting in 1966. Stanley began by being a ringman in 1959, and soon started Rhodes Clerking Service in 1986. Stanley enjoyed the record keeping aspect of the business as well as running tickets from the auction ring to the clerk trailer. He also kept track of everyone's hours for Larsen and Associates. Stan also did work for the York and Seward County Farm Service Agencies, starting in 1949.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, John of Gretna, Thomas and Diane of Lincoln, Robert of Exeter and Jody and Lisa of Paxton; grandchildren, Julia and Matt Storm of Omaha, Jordan and Kim Rhodes of Papillion, Ryan and Blair Rhodes of Paxton and Erica and Tyler Turner, Grant and Alex Rhodes of Lincoln; eight great-grandchildren, Graham, Colette and Marin Storm, Rhett, Callie and Drake Turner and Connor and Jackson Rhodes; sister, Betty Geis of Lincoln; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pearle, in 2017; sisters, Mary Naber and Shirley Taylor and brothers-in-law, Paul Geis, Raymond Naber and Daryl Taylor.

A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jenice Epp officiating. Jordan Rhodes will do the obituary reading. Family burial will be held prior to the service at Exeter Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend, with family receiving relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. No viewing at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.







Published by York News-Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2021.