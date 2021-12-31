Stephen LeRoy Witt, after several weeks in the care of Bryan Hospital in Lincoln, Steve passed away of natural causes on Dec. 26, 2021, he was 80 years old. He was born on Nov. 18, 1941 in Lincoln to Russell Carl Witt and Gladys Lucille (Todd) Witt. Steve attended Hartley, Whittier and Lincoln High, Class of '59.
He was preceded in death by both parents; wife of 62 years, Elvira "Tootie" (Reed) Witt in January 2021 and granddaughter, Corinne Rutledge.
He is survived by daughters, Rhonda (Larry) Ohlheiser (Texas) and Geraldine (James) Rutledge (Waco); son, Russell Witt (Florida); sister, Mary (Tom) Young (Hawaii); granddaughter, Christina Witt (Florida); grandsons, Dustin (Rachel, Claire and Cassie) Rutledge and Marshal Rutledge (Lincoln); niece, Terri (Rob and family) Kami (Hawaii).
Memorial Services to be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 58th St, Lincoln, NE 68505 where Steve was a lifelong member. Family visitation will follow the service.
Private burial at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Second Baptist Church. lincolnfh.com
Published by York News-Times from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.