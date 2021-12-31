So sorry to hear about Steve. I hadn't heard that he passed away and I feel terrible for missing the funeral. Steve was one of a kind. I so enjoyed working with him, going to the Diamond mine together, going to Mexico together. And listening to all of his stories! He had a lot of them. He was so proud of his children and enjoyed telling stories about camping with them at the Fremont Lakes. He would drive his Triumph to work on nice days and explain everything that he had done or was doing to the car. And the Harley! So proud of that. I know he did not appreciate all the crap I gave him about that. He was a dedicated family man who loved his wife so much!!! I will miss him.

Kevin Vaught Work January 18, 2022