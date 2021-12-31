Menu
Stephen Witt
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
Stephen LeRoy Witt, after several weeks in the care of Bryan Hospital in Lincoln, Steve passed away of natural causes on Dec. 26, 2021, he was 80 years old. He was born on Nov. 18, 1941 in Lincoln to Russell Carl Witt and Gladys Lucille (Todd) Witt. Steve attended Hartley, Whittier and Lincoln High, Class of '59.
He was preceded in death by both parents; wife of 62 years, Elvira "Tootie" (Reed) Witt in January 2021 and granddaughter, Corinne Rutledge.
He is survived by daughters, Rhonda (Larry) Ohlheiser (Texas) and Geraldine (James) Rutledge (Waco); son, Russell Witt (Florida); sister, Mary (Tom) Young (Hawaii); granddaughter, Christina Witt (Florida); grandsons, Dustin (Rachel, Claire and Cassie) Rutledge and Marshal Rutledge (Lincoln); niece, Terri (Rob and family) Kami (Hawaii).
Memorial Services to be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 58th St, Lincoln, NE 68505 where Steve was a lifelong member. Family visitation will follow the service.
Private burial at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Second Baptist Church. lincolnfh.com

Published by York News-Times from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
Second Baptist Church
525 N. 58th St, Lincoln, NE
Jan
6
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Second Baptist Church
525 N. 58th St, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Steve. I hadn't heard that he passed away and I feel terrible for missing the funeral. Steve was one of a kind. I so enjoyed working with him, going to the Diamond mine together, going to Mexico together. And listening to all of his stories! He had a lot of them. He was so proud of his children and enjoyed telling stories about camping with them at the Fremont Lakes. He would drive his Triumph to work on nice days and explain everything that he had done or was doing to the car. And the Harley! So proud of that. I know he did not appreciate all the crap I gave him about that. He was a dedicated family man who loved his wife so much!!! I will miss him.
Kevin Vaught
Work
January 18, 2022
attended Whittier and Lincoln High School with Steve. When I lived in Colo Steve would always keep in touch. Rest in Peace Steve
Carleton Flynn
January 3, 2022
Marci Hitz
January 3, 2022
I did not know Steve long, but I was impressed by his sense of humor and kind-hearted nature. I am happy that I got to meet him. He will be missed.
Marci Hitz
January 3, 2022
