Theresa Hess
1967 - 2022
BORN
1967
DIED
2022
Theresa S. Hess, 54, of York, passed away on January 4, 2022 at CHI- Health St. Francis. Family and friends will have a Celebration of Life gathering on Thursday, January 13 starting at 1 p.m. at her home (4 York Mobile Plaza, York, NE).
Theresa was born on March 18, 1967 in Deadwood, S.D. to Danny and Ethel (Hall) Williamson. As a child, her family lived in South Dakota, Oregon, Montana, Minnesota and just about everywhere in between.
Theresa spent over 20 years with the love of her life Robert Hall, until his passing in 2010.
Theresa loved her children fiercely and enjoyed spending time with them and her grandchildren. In her spare time, Theresa enjoyed cooking and decorating for Christmas.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Kristina Hess, Tara Hess, Tabitha Hall, Melissa (Lance) Reed and Adam Hall; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her parents; brothers, Walter Williamson, Albert Williamson and Vairann Williamson; sisters, Tammy Williamson, Mary Drake and Kathy Dugger.
She was preceded in death by her life partner, Robert; step-father, George Hall and grandparents, Rose Williamson and Rose and Albert Moser.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by York News-Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Theresa S. Hess
4 York Mobile Plaza, York, NE
I will remember well the story from when I was little and me and mom were walking up the stairs behind you and me being me said to mom wow mom she has a big butt well all I know is I am gonna miss that big butt you were always there to listen and always opened your door and home to me through the years I love and miss you auntie
Lonnie Dugger
January 13, 2022
Always loved your smile, your freckles and laugh. Go with God...love you and all yours. Vairann kept me up to date on everyone as he could.
Sharon Rose
January 12, 2022
Thank you for always being there for me and being my bonus mom. I feel so lucky to have had you in my life. Everyday I will miss you beyond belief. I love you more then words can say.
Your daughter from another mother
Family
January 12, 2022
