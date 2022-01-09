Theresa S. Hess, 54, of York, passed away on January 4, 2022 at CHI- Health St. Francis. Family and friends will have a Celebration of Life gathering on Thursday, January 13 starting at 1 p.m. at her home (4 York Mobile Plaza, York, NE).
Theresa was born on March 18, 1967 in Deadwood, S.D. to Danny and Ethel (Hall) Williamson. As a child, her family lived in South Dakota, Oregon, Montana, Minnesota and just about everywhere in between.
Theresa spent over 20 years with the love of her life Robert Hall, until his passing in 2010.
Theresa loved her children fiercely and enjoyed spending time with them and her grandchildren. In her spare time, Theresa enjoyed cooking and decorating for Christmas.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Kristina Hess, Tara Hess, Tabitha Hall, Melissa (Lance) Reed and Adam Hall; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her parents; brothers, Walter Williamson, Albert Williamson and Vairann Williamson; sisters, Tammy Williamson, Mary Drake and Kathy Dugger.
She was preceded in death by her life partner, Robert; step-father, George Hall and grandparents, Rose Williamson and Rose and Albert Moser.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Published by York News-Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.