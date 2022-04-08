Thomas Francis Samson, 82, of Coppell, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022 with his family around him. Tom is survived by Judith "Judi" Ann Samson, his wife of 61 years, and his sons, Philip Samson and wife Monica, Timothy Samson and wife Julia and Chris Samson and wife Bonnie. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jordan Samson and wife Melissa, Katherine "Katie" (Samson) Sanborn and husband Peter, Jose Moran, Kyle Samson, Monica "Googly" Moran, Kellie Samson, Jacob "Jake" Samson, and Lucas "Luke" Samson, and great-grandson, Lowen Samson. Tom is also survived by his sisters, Kay Coffey and husband Bill, and Elizabeth Lief and husband Bob. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lucille Samson.

Tom grew up on a farm outside of York. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School in York through high school. In 1957, Tom went off to college at Creighton University in Omaha, where he majored in accounting and was a member of the ROTC. After graduation in 1961, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. Tom continued service in the US Army reserves while starting his career with Arthur Young & Company (AY), a predecessor to Ernst & Young, in Kansas City, and was honorably discharged in 1969. Shortly after starting at AY, he specialized in EDP or computer auditing and was transferred to AY's Santa Ana, California office. Tom quickly became one of the leading specialists in auditing computer systems and, in 1971, was transferred to AY's principal office in New York City, while living with his family in Westport, Connecticut. He was admitted to the AY partnership in 1974 and the family moved to Dallas, Texas area. In 1987 after 26 years at AY, Tom was hired away to start his career in leading several tech companies that were ultimately sold to larger companies, helping with company transformations, and eventually becoming a sought after executive mentor through his Teamwork Dynamics company. He served as a member of the Associate Board at the Cox School of Business of SMU for 33 years, where he mentored over 150 MBA students. Tom never really retired because he had too much enjoyment in being busy and involved in helping folks. In fact, up until two weeks before his death he was actively serving on a not-for profit board that provides housing to individuals in substance abuse recovery.

Tom was a deeply faithful man and a lifelong Catholic. He was always willing to give his time and energy to lead and organize numerous activities at St. Ann Catholic church in Coppell, Texas, including the Finance Committee, Hospitality Committee, Men's Morning Ministry, and CRHP. He also enjoyed his ongoing fellowship with the Bagel Brothers group. Prior to St. Ann, Tom was involved in financing and building All Saints Catholic Church in North Dallas, and served in various leadership roles in the church.

He was also very involved in his children's lives. He taught by example the value of personal growth, lifelong learning, and constant curiosity. From his role as a ScoutMaster in his son's Boys Scouts troop, to leading family hiking and camping vacations, and volunteering in the community and at church, he led by example and with love.

While Tom was in college, his and Judi's mothers played matchmakers to what became a lifelong loving relationship lasting more than 61 years. Known as 'Papa' to his children and grandchildren, he and Judi 'Mema' were always arranging family get-togethers, including regular Sunday dinners and Zoom calls. He and Judi enjoyed traveling the world, and taking frequent trips to York, to visit family and friends. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held for Tom at St. Ann Catholic Church in Coppell, Texas on April 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. A rosary will be said the prior evening at 6:30 p.m. at Rolling Oaks Funeral Home in Coppell, Texas. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family asked that you consider giving in Tom's name to St. Ann Catholic Church, Creighton University or your favorite charity.



Published by York News-Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2022.