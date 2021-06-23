Velda N. McClatchey, age 92, passed away on May 14, 2021 in York.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 28, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in York with Pastor Mary Scott officiating. Inurnment will be in York's Greenwood Cemetery. Velda has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Velda's service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook Page.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmotuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.