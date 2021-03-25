Vernon Fay Dey of Gresham was born on December 25, 1930 to Gold and Ethel (Eppenbaugh) Dey in Gresham, Nebraska. He attended grade school at Hackberry Country School near Gresham. Vernon served in the United States Army from March 24, 1951 to July 23, 1952 during the Korean War. On August 1, 1954 Vernon was united in marriage to Margaret Kral in Tobias, Nebraska. He owned Gresham Hardware and worked as a carpenter. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. In his free time he enjoyed camping and woodworking. He also enjoyed playing cards, Aggravation and doing puzzles. Riding on the Legion float in the Gresham Days Parade and receiving the Quilt of Valor were honors for him. Vernon passed away on March 21, 2021 in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 90 years, 2 months and 27 days. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Dey, Gresham, Nebraska; children, Dave (Diane) Dey, Gresham, Nebraska, Deb Eisenbarth (fiancé, Mike Glasser), Roca, Nebraska; grandchildren, Jenna Dey, Christa (Brandon) Arp; great grandchildren, Jaxon and Taytum Arp; brother, Ronnie (Delilah) Dey; sister, Joyce Hankel; sister-in-law, Ruth Ellen Vincent. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Gold and Ethel Dey; parents-in-law, Henry and Agnes Kral; brother-in-laws, Denny Hankel, Bud Vincent, Nolan Vincent, Henry Kral; sister-in-law, Delores Vincent; niece, Susan Hankel.



CASKET BEARERS - John Romohr, Robert Romohr, Monte Romohr, Arnie Romohr, Matt Romohr, Roger Vincent

Published by York News-Times on Mar. 25, 2021.