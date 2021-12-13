Viola Louise Schmidt Thompson, age 87 of York, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at York. She was born on May 26, 1934 to Erich and Marie (Fehlhafer) Schmidt in York. On Feb. 16, 1953 she was united in marriage to John Thompson at St. Joseph Church in York.

Viola was a nanny for four years. She became a housewife and loved to garden and did a lot of canning. She sat for a pre-school while her family was young. In 1971, she started to work at J.C. Penney and became the catalog supervisor and retired from this occupation after twenty-five years. She later worked part-time in the kitchen at St Joseph school and later in the York Elementary school kitchen.



She is survived by her husband, John of York; son, David (Deb) Thompson of York; daughter, Cindy (Ron) Bellows of York; four grandsons: Thatcher (Jenny) Thompson, Jameson Bellows, John (Beth) Bellows and Zachery (Madison) Ocken; one granddaughter, Logan (Jared) Ritze; two great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters and sister, Maxine (Jerry) Hurlbut of York.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Cheryl Ocken and sisters, Delores Miller, JoAnne Schmidt and Darlene Schmidt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverend John Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in York. A rosary will be said one hour prior to services. Visitation will be held on Monday from 1 - 8 p.m., with her family greeting friends from 6 – 7:30 p.m. that evening at the mortuary. Masks are optional. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.





