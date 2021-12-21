Menu
Virginia Gilliland
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Virginia Gilliland, 83, long time Morgan County resident, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Sunset Manor in Brush. She was born on March 28, 1938 in York to John W. and Doris Luethje.
Virginia married Keith Gilliland on June 29, 1971 in Raton, N.M. She graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan in 1960 and began teaching at the schools in Fort Morgan in 1961. Virginia belonged to the Alpha Gama Delta Sorority. She enjoyed playing dominoes with her friends, going to the theater in Denver, and she especially enjoyed quilting. Her family and friends were willing recipients of her beautiful creations. Virginia often donated to Rising Up, Animal Shelters, and the Heifer Project.
Virginia is survived by many friends and family who loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith; her stepson, Ron Gilliland and her brother, John R. Luethje.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan. Lunch will follow at Fort Morgan United Methodist Church.
Family would like to extend a special thanks to the oncologist, Ariel Soriano. The staff at David Walsh Cancer Center, Sunset Manor and East Morgan County Hospital.

Published by York News-Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Fort Morgan, NE
