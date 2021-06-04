Wanda F. Apetz, age 90, of York, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home in York. She was born Feb. 14, 1931 to Carl and Elsie Goesch. Wanda was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and graduated from York High School, she taught in rural country school near York. On Sept. 23, 1951 she married Lee Apetz at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York.
To this union two sons were born, Robert in 1954 and James in 1959. In 1980 they relocated to Estes Park, Colo. where they managed Rockmount Cottages until retiring and returning to York in 2003.
Survivors are sons, Robert (Karen) Apetz of Fort Worth, Texas and James (Donnell) Apetz of Nipomo, Calif. Three grandchildren, Andrew (Rebecca) Apetz of Stuttguart, Germany, Kensley (Jason) Sutherlin of Fort Worth Texas and Taylor (Samantha) of Nipomo, Calif; five great-grandchildren, Maddie, Rylee, Austin, Connor and Savannah. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Fay Hinze.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Inurnment will be in York's Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or to Gary Sinise – Snowball Express Project. Online Condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2021.