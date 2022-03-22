Menu
Wanda Sullivan
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 23 2022
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
Wanda Lee Sullivan, age 93 of York, died, Friday, March 18, 2022 at Stromsburg. She was born Nov. 19, 1928 to Arley R. and Teresa S. (Seamands) Underwood at rural Utica. Wanda graduated from Waco High School in 1946. On July 28, 1948, she was united in marriage to Robert Leo Sullivan at Utica.
Wanda was a farm wife and a homemaker. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York and was member of the alter society there. She enjoyed crafts, painting, sewing and quilting.
She is survived by her son, Robert Sullivan Jr. of Hawaii, daughter, Janet (Faron) Hines of Thayer; grandchildren: Travis (Cheryl) Sullivan of Grand Island, Grant Sullivan (Kayla Higgins) of Lake George, Colo., Rachel (William) Peterson of Drexel Hill, Pa. and Jade Hines-Stanley of Lincoln and great-grandchildren: Brock X., Sage E. and Ian H. Stanley of Lincoln and Kiara and Kinsley Sullivan of Lake George, Colo.
She is survived by her brother, Douglas (Lois) Underwood of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother-in-law, Dean Theiszen of Aurora; sisters-in-law, Jalane Underwood and Elsie Sullivan both of York, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers, and four sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, York. A rosary will be said at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Mar
23
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
York, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
