Wilfred Arnold Pohl, 86, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Aurora. He was born to Theodore and Lenora Pohl on May 4, 1935. After graduation from Thayer High School, he joined the army and went to Fort Benning, Ga. He met Sally Minish while in Georgia. They married on April 27, 1957, in Atlanta, Ga. To this union, two children were born, Ruth and Tony. After Sally passed away in 1971, Wilfred married Norma King on Aug. 18, 1972. To this union a daughter, Michelle was born. Wilfred worked for the York Packing plant for 27 years.
Wilfred was always busy with home improvement projects, and vegetable and flower gardens. He loved being outside and coming up with do-it-yourself ideas.
Preceding Wilfred in death were first wife, Sally; brothers, Edward, Dale, Raymond and Norman and a sister, Letha. Survivors include wife, Norma of York; daughter, Ruth Pohl of York; son, Tony [Joyce] Pohl of Santa Fe, N.M. and daughter, Michelle [Chad] Davis, of Hickman; nine grandchildren: Shea Kravig of Dallas, Texas; Will Kravig, Greta Kravig and Nikolas Dapsys of Lincoln; Alyson, Grace and Blake Davis of Hickman and Alexander Pohl and Morgan Pohl of Santa Fe, N.M.
In accordance with Wilfred's wishes, he was cremated; there will be no visitation or funeral services. The family will hold a memorial service in the near future. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be directed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2021.