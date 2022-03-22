Menu
Zander Schoenholz
Zander Guy Schoenholz, age 36 weeks gestation, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on March 19, 2022. He is survived by his parents Christopher and Christina (Blender) Schoenholz of Stromsburg; grandparents, Mark and Lori Schoenholz of North Platte and Kent and Linda Blender of Benedict and many other family members.
Private family services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.

Published by York News-Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Roger & Teresa Werth
Family
March 23, 2022
