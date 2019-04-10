Top Funeral Songs

60 of the most beloved songs to play at memorial services, funerals, and celebration-of-life events

The relationship between funerals and music is incredibly powerful.

For huge numbers of funerals — not in every faith tradition, but in many — music is typically sprinkled throughout a funeral service.

Songs set the mood of our memories; they honor our loved ones' lives; they give us something to hold on to when things get very emotional.

Here are 60 of the most beloved songs that families have been known to play at funerals.

Popular Funeral Songs

Funeral Songs for Remembering a Parent

Funeral Songs for Remembering a Spouse or Partner

Funeral Songs for Remembering a Child

Religious Funeral Songs

Love Songs

Diana Ross and Lionel Ritchie - Endless Love - Lyrics

Upbeat Funeral Songs

Humorous Funeral Songs

Alternative Funeral Songs