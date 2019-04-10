Search

HomeNewsAdvice and SupportTop Funeral Songs
Advice and Support ›

Top Funeral Songs

Shutterstock / Africa Studios

60 of the most beloved songs to play at memorial services, funerals, and celebration-of-life events

By: Kirk Fox

16 hours ago

The relationship between funerals and music is incredibly powerful.

For huge numbers of funerals — not in every faith tradition, but in many — music is typically sprinkled throughout a funeral service.

Songs set the mood of our memories; they honor our loved ones' lives; they give us something to hold on to when things get very emotional.

Here are 60 of the most beloved songs that families have been known to play at funerals.

Popular Funeral Songs

Funeral Songs for Remembering a Parent

    Funeral Songs for Remembering a Spouse or Partner

    Funeral Songs for Remembering a Child

      Religious Funeral Songs

      Love Songs

      Upbeat Funeral Songs

      Humorous Funeral Songs

      Alternative Funeral Songs

       

       

       

       

       

       

      ©2019 Legacy.com. All rights reserved.