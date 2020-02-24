The best of Tony Randall, who would have been 100 this year

Remembering The Odd Couple's Felix on his 100th birthday

Tony Randall would have been 100 years old this month.

The TV sitcom legend (Feb. 26, 1920-May 17, 2004) was best known as the fussy Felix Unger on "The Odd Couple," based on the Neil Simon play and movie. Randall's Felix, who came to life playing opposite Jack Klugman's sloppy Oscar Madison, was a memorable character, with his signature honking during his allergy attacks.

But Randall had a long career outside his signature role. As a longtime TV and movie actor, he played strong supporting roles in romantic comedies in the 1960s such as "Pillow Talk" with Rock Hudson and Doris Day. Later in his career, he was a frequent and popular guest on David Letterman and Conan O'Brien's talk shows.

In the clips below, we remember Tony Randall's best performances in honor of his 100th birthday.

1) "Mr. Peepers" - Randall left Northwestern University after one year to study acting under Sanford Meisner. He started on stage and then served in the Army during World War II. After the war, he continued to appear in theater until he landed his first major role, history teacher Harvey Weskit on the television sitcom "Mr. Peepers." Weskit was the school playboy who is friends with science teacher Mr. Peepers, played by Wally Cox. The show aired on NBC from 1952 until 1955.

2) "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? - Randall's first starring role in a Broadway hit was portraying newspaperman E.K. Hornbeck in "Inherit the Wind" in 1955. The notoriety led him to receive many movie offers and his first big screen success came with "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?" in 1957. The satire of Hollywood, television, and the advertising industry featured Randall as advertising copywriter Rock Hunter and sex symbol Jayne Mansfield. Randall received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a musical/comedy.

In "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter," Randall's character Rock pretends to be the boyfriend of starlet Rita Marlowe (Jayne Mansfield) to make her boyfriend jealous. The press finds out and names Rock, Marlowe's "Lover Doll," bringing him great fame. In this funny scene, Randall runs away from a pack of young female fans.

3) "The Mating Game" - In 1959, Randall starred in the romantic comedy "The Mating Game, opposite Debbie Reynolds. The movie was a box office success and Randall would appear in multiple romantic comedies over the next few years.

4) "Pillow Talk" - In 1959, Randall started a run of major supporting roles in the Doris-Day-Rock Hudson hit romantic comedies, the first being "Pillow Talk" in 1959. The movie was a huge hit, resulting in the three starring actors being reunited in two more films.

5) "Let's Make Love" - After starring opposite Jayne Mansfield, Debbie Reynolds, and Doris Day, Randall starred opposite the legendary Marilyn Monroe in 1960s "Let's Make Love." The comedy also starred French actor Yves Montand. The movie was the second last of Monroe's career as she would die from an accidental drug overdose in 1962.

6) "Lover Come Back" - The second movie to feature the popular trio of Randall, Doris Day, and Rock Hudson was the 1961 satire "Love Come Back." The movie was a hit and positively reviewed by the critics.

7) "Boys Night Out" - The farcical 1962 romantic comedy stars Randall, James Garner, and Kim Novak. Very much in the witty screwball comedy style of "Pillow Talk" with Garner and Novak in the Rock Hudson and Doris Day roles and Randall a solid funny supporting character. The film was supposed to revive Novak's career but it did not do well at the box office, however it helped James Garner on his way to becoming a box office star.

8) "Send Me No Flowers" - The third and final film to star Randall with Doris Day and Rock Hudson was the 1964 comedy, "Send Me No Flowers." The movie was one of the first directed by legendary director Norman Jewison. The movie received mixed reviews but did well at the box office.

9) "7 Faces of Dr. Lao"- Tony Randall's most unique starring role was in the 1964 fantasy movie the "7 Faces of Dr. Lao" where he plays seven different roles. He stars as Dr. Lao, the Chinese owner of a traveling circus and also plays various mysterious creatures of his circus including Merlin the Magician, Pan, and Medusa. Taking his circus to a small town in Arizona, Dr. Lao's wisdom and magic greatly affects the townspeople in a positive way. The movie was a box office disappointment at the time but is now considered an important pioneering fantasy film. Randall shaved his head for the movie which made it easier to become all 7 characters.

10) "The Odd Couple" - Tony Randall's signature role was his portrayal of the uptight Felix Unger opposite laid back Oscar Madison (played by Jack Klugman) on the TV sitcom "The Odd Couple." The series was based on the Neil Simon play and movie. The Garry Marshall created show was a hit and ran from 1970 until 1975. The series featured one of the most iconic opening title sequences in TV history.

The season 3 episode "Password" is an all-time classic, featuring the feuding friends appearing on the classic TV game show "Password." The legendary Betty White appears on the episode.

11) "The Tony Randall Show" - Randall starred on his own show which ran on ABC from 1976 until 1977 and then on CBS from 1977 until 1978. The show featured Randall as a widowed judge, raising his two children. Gary David Goldberg was a writer on the show, he would go on to create the hit sitcom "Family Ties."

12) "Love, Sidney" - Tony Randall starred on a TV series for the last time in the NBC sitcom "Love, Sidney." Randall plays a wealthy gay New Yorker who takes in and lives with a single mother and her daughter. In the TV-Movie that the series is based on, Randall's character Sidney Shorr is gay but when the series starts, his sexuality is not mentioned but is only hinted at in code. The series received complaints from many religious groups so NBC had his sexuality hidden. Randall and co-stars Swoosie Kurtz and Kaleena Kiff sing the theme song.

13) "The Odd Couple: Together Again" - After "Love, Sidney," Randall focused on his first love, the theater. He returned with Jack Klugman in 1993 for the TV-Movie "The Odd Couple: Together Again," which aired on CBS. The movie's plot has Felix ruining plans for his daughter Edna's wedding so his wife Gloria throws him out of the house for 11 days, which left him no choice but to move back in with Oscar and help him recover from throat cancer surgery.

14) Appearances on the late night talk shows of David Letterman and Conan O'Brien - Later in his career, Randall was a frequent and popular guest on both of David Letterman's late night talk shows and on Conan O'Brien's late night talk show. It has been reported that Randall made at least 70 appearances on the two Letterman shows.