Doris Day (1922 - 2019), legendary actress and singer

Actress and singer Doris Day became a symbol of innocence and wholesomeness as she starred in movies of the 1950s and '60s. Among her popular films were "Please Don't Eat the Daisies" and "The Pajama Game," and she became well known for the Oscar-winning song "Que Sera, Sera."

Died: May 13, 2019 (Who else died on May 13?)

Details of death: Died at home in Carmel Valley, California of pneumonia at the age of 97.

Day got her start in show business as a big band singer, working with bandleaders including Bob Crosby and Les Brown. It was with Brown that she notched her first hit, 1945's "Sentimental Journey." She continued to score hits including "My Dreams Are Getting Better All the Time," "Till the End of Time" and "I Got the Sun in the Mornin'," and she reached wide audiences with her U.S. tours and her appearances on Bob Hope's radio program.

It was songwriter Sammy Cahn who urged Day to take a chance at a film career, and she won her first movie role replacing Betty Hutton, who was pregnant, in "Romance on the High Seas." Day was a hit as she acted and sang Cahn's Oscar-nominated song, "It's Magic," and more movies followed, including "The Man Who Knew Too Much," which yielded the Oscar-winning song "Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)," "Pillow Talk," "That Touch of Mink" and many more. Television stardom on "The Doris Day Show" followed her movie career.

Day was also an activist for animal welfare, founding the Doris Day Animal Foundation, which funds other nonprofits working to help animals, and the Doris Day Animal League, a lobbying organization that later became a part of the Humane Society of the United States.

Day was married four times and had one son, musician and record producer Terry Melcher, who died in 2004.

Notable quote: “I enjoyed working and always tried to do the best job I could with every role. I'm thrilled to know that people are still watching my films and are uplifted by them.” —from a 2019 interview with the Hollywood Reporter

What people said about her: “For those of us in my generation, Doris Day was synonymous with Hollywood icon. She would no doubt remind us, upon this day of her passing, 'Que sera sera,' but we will miss her dearly anyway. Rest now in our hearts forever, Ms. Day.” —actor George Takei

“Doris Day is one of the greats and America will always love its sweetheart.” —former President George W. Bush

“No matter how old you are, it's the music and movies of your youth that forever stir you. Kudos to Doris Day for the smiles she gave, the happiness she inspired and a life well lived. May her spirit soar.” —author and presidential candidate Marianne Williamson

