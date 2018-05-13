Died May 13

Gary Cooper was known for his natural and understated acting during his movie career. Cooper was one of the major stars of Hollywood's golden age. He was best at playing the everyday hero in movies such as "Meet John Doe" and "The Pride of the Yankees." One of the top moneymaking stars for 18 years, he won two Academy awards. We remember Cooper's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including rocker Ritchie Valens.

2013: Chuck Muncie, U.S. NFL running back who was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and rushed for 6,700 yards during his career, dies of a heart attack at 60.

The 6-foot-3 Muncie, who played at 227 pounds, and fellow Saints running back Tony Galbreath formed what then-coach Hank Stram dubbed the "Thunder and Lightning" combination in the New Orleans backfield. Both running backs are now member of the Saints Hall of Fame. Read more

2013: Joyce Brothers, U.S. psychologist and television personality who wrote a daily advice column in newspapers for 53 years and hosted a popular TV show, dies at 85.

Unlike some pop psychologists, Brothers was fully licensed with a doctorate in psychology from Columbia University. She combined the expertise of a trained professional with a gentle, appealing delivery and the knowledge of how to use her medium to its fullest effect. Brothers frequently appeared on late-night talk shows and in guest roles on television programs and films. She worked to make psychology available and helpful to more Americans, and to empower her audiences. Read more

2012: Donald "Duck" Dunn, U.S. bassist who played with Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, and the Blues Brothers, dies at 70.

Dunn, who was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1941, performed on recordings with Eric Clapton, Neil Young, and many others, and specialized in blues, gospel, and soul. He played himself in the 1980 hit movie "The Blues Brothers." He received a lifetime achievement Grammy Award in 2007 for his work with Booker T. and the MGs. Read more

2009: Frank Aletter, U.S. actor who starred on the 1960s sitcom "Bringing Up Buddy" and guest-starred on TV series including "M*A*S*H" and "Maude," dies at 83.

2006: Johnnie Wilder Jr., U.S. musician who was the co-founder and vocalist for the funk/rhythm and blues group Heatwave, who had hit songs such as "Boogie Nights," dies at 56.

2001: Jason Miller, U.S. playwright and actor known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "That Championship Season," and for his roles in the movies "The Exorcist" and "Rudy," dies at 62.

2000: Paul Bartel, U.S. actor who wrote and starred in the movie "Eating Raoul," dies at 61.

1999: Gene Sarazen, U.S. professional golfer who won seven major championships and is one of only five players to have achieved a career grand slam, dies at 97.

1991: Jimmy McPartland, U.S. jazz cornetist who was one of the originators of Chicago jazz and played with greats including Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey, dies at 83.

1988: Chet Baker, U.S. jazz trumpeter and vocalist who achieved fame in the 1950s with the Gerry Mulligan Quintet and played with Miles Davis, dies at 58.

1985: Selma Diamond, raspy-voiced, Canadian-born U.S. actress known best as one of the bailiffs on the sitcom "Night Court," dies at 64.

1975: Bob Wills, U.S. musician, songwriter, and bandleader who was considered one of the founders of western swing music, dies at 70.

1972: Dan Blocker, U.S. actor known best for his role as Eric "Hoss" Cartwright on the Western television series Bonanza, dies at 43.

1967: Frank McGrath, U.S. actor known best for his role as the cook Charlie B. Wooster on the Western TV series "Wagon Train," dies at 64.

1961: Gary Cooper, U.S. actor who was a Hollywood star and won two Academy awards for his roles in the movies "Sergeant York" and "High Noon," dies at 60.

1945: Tubby Hall, U.S. jazz drummer who played with King Oliver and Louis Armstrong, dies at 49.

1916: Sholem Aleichem, Ukrainian Yiddish author and playwright whose "Tevye the Dairyman" provided the basis for the play "Fiddler on the Roof," dies at 57.

