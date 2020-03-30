Alan Merrill (1951 - 2020), “I Love Rock N’ Roll” co-writer

Recorded the song in the 1970s with his band the Arrows

Alan Merrill was the co-writer of the hit rock and roll anthem “I Love Rock N’ Roll.” Merrill was the lead vocalist and bassist for the glam rock band the Arrows in the 1970s. The band had some popularity in England including hosting a weekly television music show. He co-wrote “I Love Rock N’ Roll” with guitarist Jake Hooker. Merrill thought the song would be a big hit for the band but it did not happen. Joan Jett had seen the Arrows perform the song on TV in England while touring with the Runaways and recorded her hit version in 1982. Merril continued to perform after the Arrows broke up and he was a member of singer Meat Loaf’s band in the 1980s.

Details of death: Died at the age of 69 of complications from COVID-19.

Died: Sunday, March 29, 2020. (Who else died on March 29?)

What they said about him: “As thick as thieves daddy. You were more than a father...you were one of my best friends. We spoke EVERYDAY. We’ve been through what feels like war together. For you to be taken so suddenly has my head spinning. It wasn’t supposed to be this way. You had so many more years to thrive. So many more years to smile and crack jokes. Repeat your stories over and over. The last 24 hours have been a daze. It hasn’t seeped in. Even at 42 I was always Daddys little girl.” - Laura Merrill, Alan’s daughter

“My thoughts and love go to his family, friends and music community as a whole.” “I can still remember watching the Arrows on TV in London and being blown away by the song that screamed hit to me. With deep gratitude and sadness, wishing him a safe journey to the other side.” -Joan Jett

“He was such a great human being and very talented one. “I am really sad. I have not kept in touch with Alan and that makes me feel even worse. Let this be a lesson to all of us, try to stay in touch with the people you really love and care about. Life is very short. Alan I am sorry that I didn’t reach out to you years ago. I love you very much.” - Meatloaf

