Died March 29

Patty Duke may be best remembered for playing the teenage twins on the classic sitcom "The Patty Duke Show." The theme song for the show is a pop culture classic, "Our Patty loves to rock 'n' roll, a hot dog makes her lose control." The talented actress had a long and varied career. She won an Oscar at the young age of 16 for playing Helen Keller in "The Miracle Worker," and later became an advocate for mental health issues. We remember her life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

2016: Patty Duke, U.S. actress known for her role on the classic 1960s sitcom, "The Patty Duke Show," dies at 69.

Duke won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for playing Helen Keller, the first blind-and-deaf person to earn a bachelor of arts degree, on the Broadway stage and later in the 1962 movie “The Miracle Worker.” Read more

2013: Reid Flair, U.S. professional wrestler who wrestled in World Championship Wrestling and National Wrestling Association bouts, and is the son of popular wrestler Ric Flair, dies at 25.

2009: Andy Hallett, U.S. actor and singer known best for his role as Lorne on the TV series "Angel," dies of congestive heart failure at 33.

When producer Joss Whedon saw the lanky Hallett perform karaoke, he had him audition for "Angel," a spinoff of Whedon's hit series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Hallett snagged the part of Lorne. Hallett proved himself a fan favorite on "Angel" as the show-tune loving, red-horned demon seer who runs the karaoke club Caritas and can read a person's aura when they sing, revealing their problems and futures. Read more

2007: Calvin Lockhart, Bahamian actor known best for his role as Biggie Smalls in the 1975 film "Let's Do It Again," which starred Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby, dies at 72.

2005: Johnnie Cochran, U.S. lawyer well-known for his representation of O.J. Simpson in the football star's murder trial, dies at 67.

With his colorful suits and ties, his gift for courtroom oratory, and a knack for coining memorable phrases, Cochran proved a vivid addition to the pantheon of best-known American barristers. The "if it doesn't fit" phrase would be quoted and parodied for years afterward. It derived from a dramatic moment during which Simpson tried on a pair of bloodstained "murder gloves" to show jurors they did not fit. Some legal experts called it the turning point in the trial. Read more

2001: John Lewis, U.S. jazz pianist known best as the musical director of the Modern Jazz Quartet, which included vibraphonist Milt Jackson, dies at 80.

1999: Joe Williams, jazz singer who was well-known and was the vocalist for Count Basie's band in the 1950s, dies at 80.

1997: Eddie Ryder, U.S. actor who appeared in more than 90 movies and television programs, including "Bewitched" and "The Andy Griffith Show," dies at 74.

1994: Bill Travers, English actor and animal rights advocate known best for his role as the conservationist George Adamson in the 1966 film "Born Free," dies at 72.

1992: Paul Henreid, U.S. actor well-known for playing Victor Laszlo in the classic movie "Casablanca," dies at 84.

1991: Lee Atwater, U.S. political consultant and strategist to the Republican Party and an adviser of U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, dies of cancer at 40.

1988: Ted Kluszewski, U.S. Major League Baseball first baseman who was a four time All-Star and led the National League in home runs with 49 in 1954, dies at 63.

1986: Harry Ritz, U.S. comedian and actor who was one of the brothers in the well-known Ritz Brothers team, dies at 78.

1985: Jeanine Deckers, Belgian singer, aka the Singing Nun, who had a chart-topping song in 1963 with "Dominique," dies at 51.

The single "Dominique" became an instant hit in Europe. The record didn't make its American debut until late 1963, but in many ways, given the tumult the country was experiencing, an innocuous ditty dedicated to a 13th century saint proved a perfectly timed release. In the wake of President Kennedy's death, many were seeking softer fare on the radio dial, eschewing songs like the Surfaris' "Wipe Out" for more soothing, less chaotic sounds. Read more

1982: Rudy Bond, U.S. actor whose career spanned more than 30 years and who appeared in such movies as "On the Waterfront," dies at 69.

1980: Mantovani, born Annunzio Paolo Mantovani, English conductor and entertainer who was the first to sell more than a million albums in England and had 27 albums reach the Top 40 in the U.S., dies at 74.

