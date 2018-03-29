Born March 29

Pearl Bailey, the Tony and Emmy award-winning actress and singer, starred in projects as diverse as "St. Louis Blues" on Broadway and Duncan Hines commercials on television. Her long and varied career took her from vaudeville to Broadway and Hollywood, where she starred in such films as "The Fox and the Hound" and "The Landlord." She had her own variety show for a season and joined the cast of "As the World Turns in 1982." Bailey released dozens of albums and soundtracks, including her hit rendition of "Takes Two To Tango." Beyond acting and singing, Bailey was an author of several books and served as a special ambassador to the United Nations for Presidents Nixon and Ford. She was also honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Ronald Reagan. We remember Bailey's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1959: Brad McCrimmon, Canadian hockey player and coach who won a Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames, is born in Dodsland, Saskatchewan.

McCrimmon had 81 goals, 322 assists and 1,416 penalty minutes in 1,222 NHL games. His plus-minus of plus-444 ranks 10th, according to hockey-reference.com, and the nine players ahead of him are all in the Hockey Hall of Fame. McCrimmon spent the last three NHL seasons as an assistant coach with the Red Wings. He left the organization when his contract expired to take his first head coaching job in pro hockey with Lokomotiv. Read more

1956: Patty Donahue, U.S. singer with new wave group the Waitresses, who had a hit with "I Know What Boys Like," is born in Cleveland, Ohio.

Donahue provided delightfully whiny vocals for quintessential 1980s new wave band the Waitresses. The band was short-lived, but they recorded a few classics that seem to scream legwarmers and lace. "I Know What Boys Like" is three minutes of confidently snotty and perky sing-song. And the theme to TV's "Square Pegs" engaged in that favorite '80s activity: making fun of nerds. Read more

1954: Karen Ann Quinlan, U.S. woman who lived in a persistent vegetative state for almost a decade and became an important figure in the right-to-die controversy, is born in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Quinlan was 31 when she died in June 1985, but she was lost to those who loved her 10 years earlier, when she fell into a coma from which she never awoke. Her family's legal fight to have her removed from a breathing machine so she could die naturally started a national conversation on death and dying. Her case also changed the way the country practices medicine, introducing the concept of advanced directives such as living wills and establishing ethics committees at medical facilities. Read more

1940: Ray Davis, U.S. musician who was one of the founding members of the Parliament/Funkadelic collective, is born in Sumter, South Carolina.

1937: Billy Carter, U.S. businessman who was the brother of President Jimmy Carter and a promoter of Billy Beer, is born in Plains, Georgia.

Buddy Carter wrote that his dad was three different people: "One was the guy we saw at home, the one who provided for us and disciplined us. The man who read four newspapers a day and seven or eight novels a week and who could discuss any topic from how much rain was needed to make a crop to global politics. Another was the man who worked hard every day in the family business, putting 100 percent of his attention to task. The third was the man the press paid attention to." Read more

1927: John McLaughlin, U.S. legendary television host of “The McLaughlin Group,” dies at 89.

The political commentary talk show hosted by McLaughlin began in 1982 and continued until his death. The show was featured mostly on station affiliates of the Public Broadcasting Service. At the time of McLaughlin's death, the program featured four political commentators: conservative syndicated columnist Pat Buchanan; conservative political journalist Tom Rogan of The National Review; liberal blogger Eleanor Clift of The Daily Beast; and liberal syndicated columnist Clarence Page of the Chicago Tribune. Read more

1918: Pearl Bailey, U.S. actress and singer who won a Tony Award for her performance in "Hello, Dolly!", is born in Southampton County, Virginia.

Bailey was so much more than an actress and singer. She was author of six books and adoptive mother of two children. She was a college graduate, receiving her bachelor's degree in theology from Georgetown University at age 67. She served as special ambassador to the United Nations, and was also America's "Ambassador of Love" (as appointed by Richard Nixon in 1970). Read more

1918: Sam Walton, U.S. businessman who founded Wal-Mart and Sam's Club, is born in Kingfisher, Oklahoma.

1913: Phil Foster, U.S. actor who played Frank DeFazio in "Laverne & Shirley," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1905: Philip Ahn, U.S. actor whose films included "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and who played Master Kan on the TV series "Kung Fu," was the first Asian-American film star to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is born in Los Angeles, California.

1874: Lou Henry Hoover, U.S. first lady who was the wife of President Herbert Hoover, is born in Waterloo, Iowa.

1867: Cy Young, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher who set a number of records that still stand after more than a century, is born in Gilmore, Ohio.

1790: John Tyler, U.S. politician who was the 10th president of the United States, serving from 1841 to 1845, is born in Charles City County, Virginia.

