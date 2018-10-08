Scott Wilson (1942 – 2018), “The Walking Dead” actor

Veteran actor appeared in “In Cold Blood”

Scott Wilson (1942 – 2018) was an actor known to fans of “The Walking Dead” for his portrayal of Hershel Greene, a veterinarian and farmer who befriends other survivors of a zombie apocalypse. He appeared on the show for three seasons between 2011 – 2014. He remained a popular figure with fans and continued to make appearances at conventions after leaving the show. He was announced to be returning in the upcoming season. His scenes had already been filmed.

Died: Saturday, October 6, 2018 (Who else died on October 6?)

Details of death: Died of cancer at the age of 76.

A memorable career: Wilson’s career stretched back 50 years. He’s also remembered for his portrayal of murderer Richard Hickock in 1967’s “In Cold Blood.” Other notable film and television credits include “In the Heat of the Night,” “The Great Gatsby,” “The Right Stuff,” “Dead Man Walking,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Junebug,” and “CSI.”

Notable quote: During the course of the series, Wilson’s character lost a limb. When asked what he’d miss most about appearing on the show, he said, “Hopping around on one leg.”

What people said about him: “The character he embodied on ‘The Walking Dead,’ Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our characters’ choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed” —official statement from AMC

