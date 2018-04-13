Tim O’Connor (1927 – 2018), “Peyton Place” and “Buck Rogers” actor

Character actor appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies

Tim O’Connor, longtime character actor who co-starred in “Peyton Place” and “Buck Rogers,” died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at his home in Nevada City, Calif., according to multiple news sources. He was 90.

O’Connor appeared in over 400 episodes of 1960s prime-time soap opera “Peyton Place.” He played Elliot Carson, an ex-con who was revealed to be the father of Allison MacKenzie, played by Mia Farrow. He later married her mother, Constance MacKenzie, played by Dorothy Malone.

He also starred in the first season of the sci-fi TV series “Buck Rogers in the 25thCentury,” as Dr. Elias Huer, who helped 20thcentury hero Buck Rogers adapt to the future world.

O’Connor was born July 3, 1927, on the South Side of Chicago. He studied acting at the Goodman Theatre and worked in local TV.

In 1965 he landed his role on “Peyton Place” and moved to Santa Monica, Calif. Once he began appearing on television he rarely had a break. He appeared in notable series like “All in the Family,” “The Fugitive,” “M*A*S*H*,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and dozens more.

He often played authority figures, military officers and businessmen, but he never felt typecast.

“I just took whatever came along. I never thought in terms of type. I played so many different kinds of guys,” he said in a 2010 interview with the Classic TV History website.

While continuing to act on TV and in the movies, he moved to Nevada City, northeast of Sacramento, in 1982. There he served as a director for the Foothill Theater Company and co-founded the town’s Children’s Theater.

His obituary in local Nevada County newspaper, The Union, featured several quotes from locals about how well liked he was within the community.

“Tim is one of my favorite people,” Readers Theater venue coordinator Kat Kress said. “He is always in a great mood and never fails to brighten my day.”

O’Connor is survived by his second wife, Sheila, and his son, Timothy.

