Clint Walker (1927 – 2018), “Cheyenne” actor

Starred on the popular TV western series for 7 seasons

Clint Walker, the actor who starred on the TV western series “Cheyenne,” has died at the age of 90, according to multiple sources.

TMZ reported that Walker died on Monday surrounded by his wife and daughter.

The 6’6” leading man received his big break when director Cecil B. DeMille cast him in “The Ten Commandments.”

He then landed his signature role starring on the popular television western series “Cheyenne,” which aired from 1955 until 1963 on ABC.

Walker played the cowboy hero Cheyenne Bodie, who searches for frontier justice while roaming the west after the Civil War. He would sometimes sing on the show which led to Warner Brothers releasing an album.

After “Cheyenne,” Walker starred in the 1965 war film “None But the Brave,” which was directed by Frank Sinatra.

He appeared in many movies and television series during his career including “The Dirty Dozen” and “The Love Boat.”

Walker was born in Illinois and began his acting career after joining the merchant marines at the end of World War II.

