Born December 14

Patty Duke may be remembered best for playing the teenage twins on the classic sitcom "The Patty Duke Show." The theme song for the show is a pop culture classic: "Our Patty loves to rock 'n' roll, a hot dog makes her lose control." The talented actress had a long and varied career. She won an Oscar at the young age of 16 for playing Helen Keller in "The Miracle Worker," and she later became an advocate for mental health causes. We remember Duke's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including actor Peter O'Toole.

1966: Anthony Mason, U.S. NBA forward who was known best for his time with the New York Knicks, is born in Miami, Florida.

1946: Patty Duke, U.S. actress known for her role on the classic 1960s sitcom "The Patty Duke Show," is born in Elmhurst, New York.

Duke won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for playing Helen Keller, the first blind and deaf person to earn a bachelor's degree, on the Broadway stage and later in the 1962 movie “The Miracle Worker.” Read more

1942: Dick Wagner, U.S. rock guitarist known best for his work with Alice Cooper, Lou Reed, and Kiss, is born in Oelwein, Iowa.

1939: Ernie Davis, U.S. running back for Syracuse University who became the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy, is born in New Salem, Pennsylvania.

1935: Lee Remick, U.S. actress nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in "Days of Wine and Roses," is born in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Based on a novel by a Michigan State Supreme Court justice, Otto Preminger's "Anatomy of a Murder" provided Remick's breakout role, where she played a woman whose (maybe) rape leads her husband to commit murder. The part fell to Remick only after Lana Turner was fired from the picture for insisting on providing her own high-fashion wardrobe, one not in keeping with the character of an Army wife. "Anatomy of a Murder" would be nominated for seven Academy awards and prove a turning point in Remick's career. Read more

1935: Lewis Arquette, U.S. actor who appeared on The Waltons and was the father of actors Patricia, Alexis, Rosanna, David, and Richmond Arquette, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1932: Charlie Rich, U.S. country music singer known for the hit "The Most Beautiful Girl," is born in Colt, Arkansas.

Rich's most famous – or infamous – moment came in 1975, at the Country Music Association Awards. Rich was, at the time, a massive country music star coming off a very successful year during which he'd had five songs top the country charts and cross over to the pop charts – and won the CMA's entertainer of the year award. His celebrity stature naturally made him the choice to present that same award to a new winner, John Denver. But instead of reading Denver's name, Rich set fire to the envelope that contained it. Read more

1922: Don Hewitt, U.S. television news producer who created "60 Minutes," is born in New York, New York.

He made his mark in the late 1960s, when CBS agreed to try his idea of a one-hour broadcast that mixed hard news and feature stories. The television newsmagazine was born Sept. 24, 1968, when the "60 Minutes" stopwatch began ticking, according to his 2009 obituary by The Associated Press. He dreamed of a television version of Life, the dominant magazine of the mid-20th century, where interviews with entertainers could coexist with investigations that exposed corporate malfeasance. Read more

1918: B.K.S. Iyengar, Indian yoga teacher who founded the Iyengar yoga style and helped popularize yoga around the world, is born in Karnataka, India.

By the mid-1950s, word of Iyengar yoga spread in Europe, where he began teaching many new converts, including violinist Yehudi Menuhin and author Aldous Huxley, according to Iyengar's August 2014 obituary by The Associated Press. The popularity of Iyengar yoga spurred him to write a book called "Light on Yoga," explaining the 216 yoga postures that formed what he called the science and art of yoga. The book became a global best-seller with more than 3 million copies sold and has since been translated into 17 languages. Read more

1918: James T. Aubrey, U.S. television and film executive who put classic shows on the air, including "Gilligan's Island" and "The Beverly Hillbillies," is born in LaSalle, Illinois.

1917: June Taylor, U.S. dancer and choreographer who founded the June Taylor Dancers and was featured on Jackie Gleason's variety shows, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1917: Elyse Knox, U.S. actress and model who starred in the "Joe Palooka" series as well as in "The Mummy's Tomb" with Lon Chaney Jr., is born in Hartford, Connecticut.

1916: Shirley Jackson, U.S. author known for short stories including "The Lottery," is born in San Francisco, California.

1911: Spike Jones, U.S. musician and bandleader who specialized in parodies of popular songs, is born in Long Beach, California.

Jones m ade a career of covering hit singles and injecting into his versions a wild suite of silliness: raucous tempos, winking arrangements, and, most important, sound effects like gargles and car horns and breaking glass. No chart-topper was safe from his treatment, and it even became a badge of honor to have your song sent up by the City Slickers. Read more

1908: Morey Amsterdam, U.S. actor and comedian known best for playing Buddy Sorrell on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1883: Morihei Ueshiba, Japanese martial artist and teacher who founded aikido, is born in Tanabe, Japan.

