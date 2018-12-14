Died December 14

Peter O'Toole was nominated a record eight times for an Academy Award and never won, making him the most nominated actor never to have received the coveted statue. That was not indicative of his tremendous acting talent, however. O'Toole starred in such classics as "Lawrence of Arabia" and "The Lion in Winter." We remember O'Toole's remarkable life as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2016: Bernard Fox, British actor known for his role as Dr. Bombay on the sitcom “Bewitched,” dies at 89.

2016: Garrett Gomez, U.S. former jockey who won 13 Breeders’ Cup races during his career, dies at 44.

2014: Bess Myerson, U.S. model and television actress who was the first Jewish Miss America when she won the crown in 1945, dies at 90.

The 5-foot-10, dark-haired beauty, unlike her predecessors, accentuated her intelligence. Myerson landed a series of television jobs, from game show hostess to on-air reporter, before her appointment as New York City's chief consumer watchdog in 1969. Read more

2013: Peter O'Toole, Irish actor known for films including "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Goodbye, Mr. Chips," dies at 81.

2010: Neva Patterson, U.S. actress whose film credits include "All of Me," "The Buddy Holly Story," and "All the President's Men," dies at 90 of complications of a broken hip.

2006: Ahmet Ertegun, Turkish-born U.S. business owner, songwriter and co-founder of Atlantic Records, dies at 83 after a backstage fall.

Ertegun started collecting records for fun, but would later become one of the music industry's most powerful figures with Atlantic, which he founded in 1947, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Atlantic first made its name with rhythm and blues by Ray Charles and Big Joe Turner, but later diversified, making Aretha Franklin the Queen of Soul as well as carrying the banner of British rock (with the Rolling Stones, Cream, Led Zeppelin) and American pop (with Sonny and Cher, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, and others). Read more

2006: Mike Evans, U.S. actor who played Lionel Jefferson on the television sitcoms "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons," dies of throat cancer at 57.

He studied acting at Los Angeles City College before getting the role of Lionel Jefferson on the 1970s situation comedy "All in the Family." Evans kept the role of Lionel when "The Jeffersons" launched in 1975, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. The hit show was a spinoff featuring bigoted Archie Bunker's black neighbors in Queens who "move on up to the East Side" of Manhattan. Read more

2003: Jeanne Crain, U.S. actress whose film credits include "Winged Victory" and "State Fair," dies of a heart attack at 78.

1998: Norman Fell, U.S. actor from Pennsylvania who starred as Mr. Roper on "Three's Company" and whose film credits include "Bullitt," "Catch-22," and "PT 109," dies of cancer at 74.

In 1976, Fell received an Emmy nomination for a role in the miniseries "Rich Man, Poor Man" before joining the cast of "Three's Company" for the show's first three seasons. He received a Golden Globe in 1979 for his portrayal of Mr. Roper. Fell stayed busy in the 1980s and 1990s, as a guest-star on television and in a string of movies, putting out almost a movie a year through the early 1990s. One of his final television appearances was as a guest-star on an episode of "Ellen" in 1997, once again playing the lovable Mr. Roper. Read more

1997: Stubby Kaye, U.S. comic actor whose films included "Guys and Dolls" and "Sweet Charity," dies of lung cancer at 79.

1997: Kurt Winter, Canadian guitarist, songwriter, and member of the rock band the Guess Who, dies of kidney failure at 51.

1993: Myrna Loy, U.S. actress whose film credits include "The Jazz Singer," "The Barbarian," and "The Thin Man," dies at 88.

Loy was not just a pretty face, and she was realistic about the difference between real life and the roles she played. Because of her role in "The Thin Man" and subsequent parts as a doting mother in "The Best Years of Our Lives" and "Cheaper by the Dozen," she was termed "the perfect wife," to which she said, "Some perfect wife I am. I've been married four times, divorced four times, have no children, and can't boil an egg." Read more

1989: Andrei Sakharov, Russian physicist, dissident, and Nobel Peace Prize winner, dies of a heart attack at 68.

1989: Jock Mahoney, U.S. actor and stunt performer whose credits include the films "Tarzan Goes to India" and "Tarzan's Three Challenges," dies of a stroke at 70.

1985: Roger Maris, U.S. Major League Baseball right fielder who broke Babe Ruth's home run record by swatting 61 round-trippers in 1961, dies of cancer at 51.

1975: Arthur Treacher, English actor, television announcer, and talk show sidekick on "The Merv Griffin Show," dies of heart disease at 81.

1974: Walter Lippmann, Pulitzer Prize-winning U.S. journalist and newspaper columnist , dies at 85.

1966: Emma Dunn, English-born actress whose films include "The Bridge of San Luis Rey," "Life With Father," and "The Woman in White," dies at 91.

1964: William Bendix, U.S. actor whose credits include "The Babe Ruth Story" and "The Life of Riley," dies of pneumonia at 58.

1963: Dinah Washington, popular U.S. singer and self-described Queen of the Blues, dies of a sleeping pill overdose at 39.

1935: Stanley G. Weinbaum, influential U.S. science fiction writer whose acclaimed works include the short story "A Martian Odyssey," dies of lung cancer at 33.

1920: George Gipp, versatile U.S. college football player from Michigan who played for the University of Notre Dame, dies of a streptococcal throat infection at 25.

