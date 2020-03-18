Alfred Worden (1932 - 2020), astronaut orbited the moon

The command module pilot for Apollo 15

Alfred “Al" Worden orbited the moon as the command pilot for Apollo 15. The former Nasa astronaut is one of only 24 people to have flown to the moon. During the 1971 mission, Worden orbited the earth many times as astronauts James Irwin and David Scott walked on the moon to explore the surface. NASA selected Worden, a military pilot, as an astronaut in 1966.

Died: Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Who else died on March 17?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 88.

Kelly on flying around the moon: “Now I know why I'm here. “Not for a closer look at the Moon, but to look back at our home, the Earth.” - Kelly said while on the mission, according to Florida Today

What they said about him: “We remember this pioneer whose work expanded our horizons.” - NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine

“I had the immense pleasure of meeting Alfred Worden at Kennedy Space Center back in Dec 2016, right while i was in the middle of the CSA Astro recruitment campaign. Such great stories and inspiration.” - Logan Jones on Twitter

Full obituary: Florida Today

