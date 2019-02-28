Andre Previn (1929 - 2019), acclaimed composer, conductor and performer

Known for his mastery of different genres

Andre Previn was an award winning composer, conductor, and performer who won four Academy Awards. He wrote and arranged music for many films including “Elmer Gantry,” “My Fair Lady,” and “Porgy and Bess.” An accomplished jazz pianist influenced by Art Tatum, he released multiple albums and appeared with many greats including Ella Fitzgerald. The versatile Previn went on to conduct orchestras including the London Symphony Orchestra.

Previn was married five times, once to actress Mia Farrow. They had three biological children and two adopted children, including Soon-Yi, who is the wife of Woody Allen.

Died: February 28, 2019. (Who else died on February 28?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 89, according to his manager.

Why he idolized Leonard Bernstein: “Bernstein has made it possible not to specialize in one area of music,” he said. “You no longer have to do just Broadway shows, or movies, or conduct — you can do any or all of them.” – According to the New York Times

Tributes: “RIP AndréPrevin, who left us this morning at age 89. Has anyone done more things in music so well? Previn was conductor, composer, jazz pianist, Oscar-winner for his film scores, Broadway tunesmith, and lots more—and did everything with consummate skill.” – Author Ted Gioia on Twitter

“Farewell, André Previn. He played all the right notes, and usually in the right order. What a life. All those Oscars, awards and achievements and yet most of my generation will always think of him as Andre Preview, conducting Eric Morecambe. He probably wouldn't mind...” – Actor Stephen Fry on Twitter

