Died February 28

Jane Russell was one of the great stars of Hollywood's golden age, an icon of glamour and beauty. Her notable movies include Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Double Dynamite and The French Line. She starred opposite top leading men including Clark Gable, Frank Sinatra, Robert Mitchum and many more. She had a successful singing career, starred on Broadway and became a spokeswoman for the Playtex 18-Hour Bra. An adoptive mother of three children, Russell was an adoption advocate and founded the World Adoption International Fund. We remember Russell's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2016: George Kennedy, U.S. actor who won an Oscar for his role in "Cool Hand Luke," is born in New York, New York.

Kennedy usually played the role of the tough guy. He won the Oscar in 1967 for playing Dragline, a chain-gang convict initially at odds with Paul Newman's character in “Cool Hand Luke.” After that movie, he went on to star in the Western classic “The Guns of the Magnificent Seven” and had major roles in other highly regarded movies such as 1975's "The Eiger Sanction" with Clint Eastwood. Read more

2015: Anthony Mason, U.S. NBA power forward known best for his time with the New York Knicks, dies of a heart attack at 48.

2011: Jane Russell, star during Hollywood's golden age who starred in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," dies at the age of 89.

2009: Paul Harvey, U.S. radio broadcaster who was well-known for his "The Rest of the Story" segments, dies at 90.

2008: Mike Smith, English musician who was the lead singer and keyboardist for the popular British Invasion group the Dave Clark Five, dies at 64.

The Beatles were the best-remembered. But between 1964 and 1966, one British hit followed another across the Atlantic, with bands such as the Rolling Stones and the Animals conquering America's charts. The Dave Clark Five claimed a string of U.S. Billboard hits, including "Because," "Glad All Over" and "I Like It Like That." The band made 12 appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, a record for any British act. Read more

2007: Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., U.S. historian, author and political commentator known best for his book on the Kennedy administration, A Thousand Days, dies at 89.

With his bow ties and horn-rimmed glasses, Schlesinger seemed the very image of a reserved, tweed-jacketed scholar. He also was an assured member of the so-called Eastern elite. He was a longtime confidant of the Kennedys, a fellow Harvard man who served in President John F. Kennedy's administration and often was accused of idealizing the family, especially in not mentioning the president's extramarital affairs. Read more

2006: Owen Chamberlain, U.S. physicist and Nobel laureate who worked on the Manhattan Project that produced the first atomic bombs during World War II, dies at 85.

2002: Mary Stuart, U.S. actress who played Joanne Gardner on the soap opera Search for Tomorrow for 35 years, dies at 75.

1994: Elbert "Skippy" Williams, U.S. tenor saxophonist who performed with Duke Ellington and Thelonious Monk, dies at 77.

1993: Ruby Keeler, Canadian actress, singer and dancer known best for her starring role in the musical 42nd Street, dies at 82.

1987: Nora Kaye, U.S. ballet dancer who was known as the Duse of Dance, dies at 67.

1986: Laura Z. Hobson, U.S. novelist who wrote The New York Times best-seller Gentleman's Agreement, dies at 85.

1985: David Byron, English musician who was the lead singer of the rock band Uriah Heep, dies at 38.

1985: Charita Bauer, U.S. actress who was known for playing Bertha Bauer on The Guiding Light, dies at 62.

1978: Philip Ahn, U.S. actor who was known for his role as Master Kan on the TV series Kung Fu and who was the first Asian-American to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dies at 72.

1977: Eddie "Rochester" Anderson, U.S. comedian and actor who was very popular for portraying Jack Benny's valet, Rochester, on The Jack Benny Show, dies at 71.

1968: Juanita Hall, U.S. actress known for her roles in the stage and movie versions of South Pacific, dies at 66.

1967: Henry Luce, U.S. businessman who was a pioneer in magazine publishing and created the magazines Life, Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated, dies at 68.

1960: Jonathan Hale, Canadian actor who was well-known for playing Mr. Dithers in the Blondie film series, dies at 74.

1916: Henry James, U.S. author who wrote Daisy Miller and The Turn of the Screw, dies at 72.

