Aron Eisenberg (1969–2019), “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” actor

Aron Eisenberg was best known for playing Nog on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” He played the character on all seven seasons. Nog was a member of the alien race Ferengi and joined Starfleet. Eisenberg was born with only one kidney which stunted his growth, he stood five feet tall. He made appearances on “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose” and “The Wonder Years” and appeared in the “Star Trek” fan film “Renegades.”

Died: Saturday, September 21, 2019 (Who else died on September 21?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 50.

What they said about him: “While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer. I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other. Five years felt like a lifetime, in the best possible ways.” —His widow Malissa Longo on Facebook. They had been married for nine months.

“Very sad news. Aron was a kind soul, a great colleague and a beloved member in our @StarTrek family. My condolences to his family and loved ones.” —Actor Robert Picardo

“We are aching and sorry more than words can ever say. Rest In Peace, We will always love you and Nog” —Actress Chase Masterson

