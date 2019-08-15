Barbara March (1953 – 2019), played Lursa Duras in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Deep Space Nine”

Her character, one of the Klingon Duras sisters, was a fan favorite villain

Barbara March was an actress best known for playing Lursa, one of the Klingon Duras sisters, in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” and the feature film “Star Trek Generations.” The sisters were villains who were popular with fans, and March was a regular in the convention world. March appeared on other television shows including “L.A. Law,” and she had a longtime stage career including many Shakespearean roles. A writer, she wrote the play “The Razing of Charlotte Bronte” and the novel “The Copper People.”

Died: August 11, 2019 (Who else died on August 11?)

Details of death: Died of cancer at the age of 65.

Notable quote: “We were really surprised by how popular Lursa and B’Etor are I think it’s because, in one sense, these women have a great deal of power. They’re very emotional, almost a bad Laurel and Hardy team. They’re rebellious, strong, and can kick butt, and there just aren’t that many female characters on television who control things like the Duras sisters try to do.” —from a 1994 interview with Star Trek Generations magazine

What people said about her: “So sad to learn of the passing of Barbara March. She gifted us with the cunning and villainous Klingon, Lursa, one of my all time favorite Trek villains. Thank you so very much for sharing your gift with the world, Barbara.” —Twitter user @16BitEric

“Giving a mournful Klingon howl to allow Barbara March entry to Sto-Vo-Kor. 65 is way too young.” —Twitter user @juel_05

“The Star Trek Family has suffered a major loss today. Barbara March passed away and I am sending my deepest condolences to her family. Barbara’s performance as Lursa Duras is timeless. Warriors in Sto-vo-kor will sing songs tonight in her honor. Read in Peace.” —Twitter user @TrekCaptions

