Bill Gold (1921 – 2018), iconic movie poster artist

Created thousands of posters including “Casablanca” and “The Sting”

Bill Gold, iconic movie poster artist, has died at the age of 97, according to multiple news sources.

Gold died at his home in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, on Sunday, family spokeswomen Christine Gillow told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gold created thousands of movie posters during a seven decade career.

After graduating from Pratt Institute in New York City, he had a meeting with the art director of the poster department for Warner Brothers.

In an interview for AFI, Gold said, "He sent me away on a trial to design posters for four earlier films: “Escape Me Never” and “The Adventures of Robin Hood” with Errol Flynn, “The Man I Love with Ida Lupino” and Bette Davis' “Winter Meeting."

At the age of 21, he was hired, his first assignment was to design a poster for “Casablanca.”

Gold told CBS News how he put a gun in Humphrey Bogart’s hand at the last minute, "Somebody suggested, 'This is Bogart. Let's put a gun in his hand. That's the way he acts, the way he exaggerates his action. We don't want just a head of him. It's too boring!' "

He created posters for “Giant,” “Cool Hand Luke,” “Bullitt,” “The Exorcist,” and “The Sting,” and so many others.

Gold worked with some of the greatest movie directors of all time including Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick, Elia Kazan, and Ridley Scott.

He had a special relationship with Clint Eastwood, creating posters for most of his movies including “Dirty Harry,” “The Enforcer,” “Pale Rider,” and “Unforgiven.”

The last movie poster he created before retiring was for Eastwood’s “Mystic River.” He came out of retirement in 2011 to do the poster for the filmmaker’s “J. Edgar.”

Gold enlisted and served three years in the military during World War II.

He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, and grandchildren.

