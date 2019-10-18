Bill Macy (1922 – 2019), starred on TV’s “Maude”

Best known as Walter, Bea Arthur's TV husband on "Maude," he also had a memorable role in "The Jerk"

Bill Macy was best known for his starring role as Walter Findlay on the popular 1970s sitcom “Maude.” The husband of Bea Arthur’s title character, Walter frequently argued with his wife on the “All in the Family” spin-off series. Some of those arguments ended with Walter’s catchphrase, “Maude, sit,” but Maude often got the last word with “God’ll get you for that, Walter.” Macy also had a notable big screen role in “The Jerk” as the co-inventor of the “Opti-Grab.”

Died: October 17, 2019 (Who else died on October 17?)

Details of death: Died in Los Angeles at the age of 97.

Macy’s other notable roles: After Arthur left “Maude” in 1978 and the show came to an end, Macy briefly starred in a second Norman Lear sitcom, “Hanging In.” Macy’s other films include “My Favorite Year,” “Analyze This,” and an early uncredited role in “The Producers.” He had a recurring role on “Seinfeld” as a resident of a retirement community where Jerry’s parents lived, and he made other appearances on TV shows including “Law & Order,” “The Facts of Life,” and “My Name is Earl.”

Notable quote: “I’m glad the show isn’t called ‘Walter’ because the pressure would be on me. This way I can stay loose and go out and feed her lines.” —from a 1973 interview with the Chicago Tribune

What people said about him: “The best instances of an actor having just one line in a movie? One would be Jeff Goldblum in Annie Hall: ‘I forgot my mantra.’ The other is Bill Macy in The Producers: ‘We find the defendant… incredibly guilty.’ He was a terrific actor. Rest in peace.” —Frank Conniff of “Mystery Science Theater 3000”

“He was funny and crazy and loved a good kosher herring. RIP Bill Macy” —comedian Gilbert Gottfried

Full obituary: Chicago Tribune

