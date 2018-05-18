Billy Cannon (1937 – 2018), Legendary LSU running back

Won the 1959 Heisman Trophy

LSU Tigers legendary running back Billy Cannon died today at the age of 80, according to multiple news sources.

The LSU football program shared the news on Twitter.

Billy Cannon passed away peacefully in his home early Sunday morning. He was 80 years old. The entire #LSU family mourns with the Cannons and his loved ones. He will

never be forgotten. #20

Cannon was a two time All-American halfback at LSU, leading the team to the 1958 national championship. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1959.

He was the overall number 1 pick of the 1960 NFL draft by the Houston Oilers. He later played for the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, retiring in 1970.

He was an AFL all-star pick two times and he won three AFL championships.

