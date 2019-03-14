Birch Bayh (1928 – 2019), “the father of Title IX”

Former Indiana senator was the author of the equal rights amendment

Birch Bayh was a democratic senator from Indiana who was the author of the groundbreaking Title IX amendment that banned discrimination against women in college sports. He has been called “the father of Title IX.” He also was the author of the 26th amendment which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18. Bayh served in the senate from 1962 until 1980 when he lost his seat to Dan Quayle. He was the father of former two-term senator Evan Bayh who was also the Governor of Indiana from 1989 until 1997. Bayh was a golden gloves boxer and tried out for Major League Baseball.

Died: March 14, 2019 (Who else died on March 14?)

Details of death: Died from pneumonia at the age of 91.

Evan Bayh on his father: “He had a natural sympathy for the underdog and the downtrodden. So that’s why he always tried to champion opportunity and decency for people who are born without a lot of either,” Evan Bayh said. “My father was an extrovert who was devoted to his fellow citizens and trying to make their lives better – and he succeeded. And I can’t imagine a better legacy.”

Written Tribute from Billie Jean King: Birch Bayh was one of the most important Americans of the 20th century.” “You simply cannot look at the evolution of equality in our nation without acknowledging the contributions and the commitment Senator Bayh made to securing equal rights and opportunities for every American. Birch Bayh was a man of integrity, a leader with unquestionable character and an American treasure.”

