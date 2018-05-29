Blake Painter (2018), “Deadliest Catch” Captain

Appeared on the Discovery Channel series in 2006 and 2007

Former “Deadliest Catch” captain Blake Painter was found dead in his home in Oregon on Friday at the age of 38. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s office confirmed his death to PEOPLE Magazine.

He was discovered when a friend became concerned after not hearing from Painter for a few days. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Painter was the Captain of F/V Maverick during season 2 and part of season 3 of the “Deadliest Catch.”

The skilled crab fisherman voluntarily left the series during season 3.

