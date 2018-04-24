Bob Dorough (1923 – 2018), “Schoolhouse Rock” musician

Wrote and performed songs like “Three Is a Magic Number”

MOUNT BETHEL, Pa. (AP) — A musician whose songs helped teach children on ABC's "Schoolhouse Rock" has died.

His son, Chris, says 94-year-old Bob Dorough died of natural causes Monday at his home in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania.

Click to get weekly celebrity death news delivered to your inbox.

According to his biography, the jazz musician "set the multiplication tables to music" as musical director for the educational cartoon series between 1973 and 1985. It was revived from 1993 to 1999.

He also wrote the song "Devil May Care," which jazz great Miles Davis recorded as an instrumental version.

Dorough was born in Arkansas and raised in Texas. He headed to New York City after graduating from the University of North Texas in 1949. He eventually settled in Pennsylvania.

A funeral is tentatively scheduled for Monday in Mount Bethel.

We invite you to share condolences for Bob Dorough in our Guest Book.

___

Written by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.