Bob Kingsley (1939 - 2019), country music radio legend

Longtime host of “Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40”

Bob Kingsley was the legendary longtime host of the country music radio show, “Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40.” He started hosting the show in 2005 and stepped down last week after announcing he had bladder cancer. He started in radio while in the Air Force and then worked in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. He became the host of “American Country Countdown” in 1978 before becoming host of “Country Top 40.” He was elected to the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016.

We invite you to share condolences for Bob Kingsley in our Guest Book.

Died: Thursday, October 17, 2019. (Who else died on October 17?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 80 one week after announcing he had bladder cancer.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him:

“Bob Kingsley NOOOOO! I just can't believe this! You are and will always be such an inspiration to me!!! OMG! My heart just hurts so much right now...” - Country radio DJ Shawn Parr

“I will never forget hearing Bob Kingsley say my name the 1st time I broke Top 40 in #AmericanCountryCountdown with “Life's A Dance." That's when I knew I had made it! As a kid, I couldn't wait to listen to him every weekend. Thank you for the memories. Rest in Peace.” - Country music artist John Michael Montgomery

“My friend, Bob Kingsley, countrytop40 , passed away. That hurts. He was as passionate about music as anybody I’ve met and shared that with the world! He took care of us and our songs.” - country music artist Jack Ingram

“We lost a country broadcasting legend. Back when I started in country radio - I'd never miss a Sunday. American Country Countdown with Bob Kingsley. He taught me everything I needed to know. Praying for his family and friends.” - country radio DJ Amy Paige

Full obituary: Rolling Stone

Related lives:

George Klein (1935 – 2019), Memphis DJ was a close friend of Elvis Presley

Mel Tillis (1932 – 2017), country music legend

Glen Campbell (1936 – 2019), chart topping country music star