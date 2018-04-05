Brian Lancaster, appeared on MTV’s “Road Rules”

He competed on “Road Rules: Latin America” in 1999

Brian Lancaster, who appeared on MTV’s “Road Rules” reality TV show, died on Thursday March 29, 2018, at the age of 43, according to philly.com.

Lancaster was found dead in his home in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, according to a report from TMZ. The cause of death is unknown but family members told TMZ that they suspect heart failure could be the cause due to Lancaster’s history of arrhythmia.

He appeared in 1999 on “Road Rules: Latin America.” While he did not win the grand prize, he competed in 13 missions over 15 episodes of the series.

In a story in the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1999, Lancaster said he was discovered for the show by a producer while waiting tables at a restaurant when he was a student at the University of Colorado.

He said being selected for the show was “like winning the lottery.”

According to his obituary, he is survived by fiance Sarah J. Bell, parents Dennis and Carol Lancaster, godparents Ed Lancaster and Janice O’Hara, and his dog, Reagan.

