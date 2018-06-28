Capital Gazette Shooting Victims (2018)

At least five people were killed

At least five people were killed when a gunman started shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper, according to multiple news reports.

The newspaper is located in Annapolis, Maryland.

William Kramph, the acting police chief of Anne Arundel County, said others were "gravely injured" in the shooting. "The investigation has just started; it will take quite a while to determine what occurred and why it occurred," he said at a news conference.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter that he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”

The suspect is in custody.

Jimmy DeButts, an editor at the Capital Gazette tweeted after the shooting.

"Devastated & heartbroken. Numb. Please stop asking for information/interviews. I’m in no position to speak, just know @capgaznews reporters & editors give all they have every day. There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays - just a passion for telling stories from our community……………….. "The reporters & editors put their all into finding the truth. That is our mission. Will always be."

