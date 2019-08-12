Dave Parks (1941 - 2019), former 49ers and Saints star receiver

One of only three wide receivers ever selected first overall in the NFL draft

Dave Parks was a star receiver for the San Francisco 49ers who was one of only 3 receivers ever to be the number one pick in the NFL draft. The 49ers picked him first in the 1964 draft after he starred for Texas Tech. The other two receivers picked first overall were Irving Fryar in 1984 and Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. Parks had a career best season in 1965, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, and was selected to the Pro Bowl. He was traded to the New Orleans Saints before the 1968 season, switching to tight end. Parks caught 360 passes during his NFL career. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Died: Thursday, August 8, 2019. (Who else died on August 8?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 77.

After his rookie season Parks learned a lot: “When I went out that second year, I told quarterback John Brodie, ‘You were talking to a moron last year, and I don’t know how you put up with me.” “In the offseason, I looked at all the film the 49ers could get to me, and during that span I learned so much. And then little things would click in. ‘Oh, that’s what he was asking me about.’” – 2014 interview with the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

What they said about him: “Dave Parks will forever be remembered as one of the greatest Red Raiders of all-time.” “He set the standard for the wide receiver position and was a loyal Red Raider throughout his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.” – Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt

