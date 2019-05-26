Bart Starr (1934 - 2019), legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback

Led the Packers dynasty to victory in the first two Super Bowls

Bart Starr was an NFL legend, leading the Green Bay Packers to wins in the first two Super Bowls. Starr was the quarterback for the Packers dynasty led by Coach Vince Lombardi in the 1960s that also featured Jim Taylor, Paul Hornung, and Forrest Gregg. Starr was a thinking man’s quarterback, smart and efficient, cool under pressure, running the offense for Lombardi. The Packers under Starr won three NFL Championships and beat the Chiefs and the Raiders in the first two Super Bowl games, he was the Super Bowl MVP twice. He was elected to the Hall of Fame and the Bart Starr Award is given annually to the NFL player who exhibits outstanding character on and off the field.

Died: May 26, 2019 (Who else died on May 26?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 85 in Birmingham, Alabama, according to the Packers.

Starr on playing under the strict Coach Lombardi: “I loved the meetings. I never, ever was bored or tired at any meeting we were in with Lombardi. I appreciated what he was trying to teach. He was always trying to raise the bar.” - Starr in the book, “When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi”

Legendary play in the Ice Bowl: In the 1967 NFC Conference Championship game against Dallas in extremely frigid weather, Starr ran a quarterback sneak for a touchdown to win the game 21-17 with no time left on the clock. Starr did not tell his own players that he was going to keep the ball and run, he called a running play to the fullback and then snuck in himself over the goal line.

What they said about him: “Bart Starr is a legend in so many ways! I am so sad to hear this news today. I remember first meeting him my rookie year at the Lombardi golf classic. He always had time for everyone and made everyone around him better. Praying for Cherry and their family on this sad day.” - Kicker Mason Crosby on Twitter

“RIP to one of the greats, Bart Starr. Among being a stellar human, Starr’s remarkable @packers career features one of the all-time unbeatable resume lines: MVP of Super Bowl 1 AND Super Bowl 2.” - NFL announcer Rich Eisen on Twitter

