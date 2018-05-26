Died May 26

Art Linkletter proved that children really do "say the darndest things" via a series of hilarious segments of his TV show, "House Party." His interviews with schoolchildren proved to be among the funniest and most enduring parts of his TV legacy. Linkletter also hosted "People Are Funny," in which guests could win money for performing odd stunts, and he was a guest host of "The Tonight Show." He endorsed "The Game of Life" and was the face on the game's $100,000 bill, and he was the commentator at the opening day of Disneyland in 1955. We remember Linkletter's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2010: Art Linkletter, Canadian-born U.S. radio and television personality who hosted the TV show "House Party," which included the popular interview segment "Kids Say the Darndest Things," dies at 97.

Linkletter had a successful writing career, enjoyed a happy marriage that lasted almost 75 years, and was the host of two long-running and popular TV and radio shows. Those shows had casual formats that gave Linkletter plenty of room to chat with his guests, ad-lib … and look for the laughs. Read more

2008: Sydney Pollack, U.S. director and actor who won an Academy Award for directing and producing "Out of Africa" and whose acting credits included "Michael Clayton" and a recurring role as Will's father in "Will and Grace," dies at 73.

Pollack, who occasionally appeared on the big screen himself, worked with and gained the respect of Hollywood's best actors, including Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman, and Meryl Streep, in a long career that reached prominence in the 1970s and '80s. "Sydney made the world a little better, movies a little better, and even dinner a little better. A tip of the hat to a class act," George Clooney said in a statement from his publicist. Read more

2005: Chico Carrasquel, Venezuelan Major League Baseball shortstop who was known as a great fielder and was a four-time All-Star as well as the first Latin American player to start in an All-Star game, dies at 77.

2005: Eddie Albert, U.S. actor who starred on the TV series "Green Acres" and "Switch," dies at 99.

Just as important to Albert as his acting career was his activism. He was committed to fighting for social causes like Meals for Millions and the World Hunger Conference. And perhaps even dearer to his heart was the environment: He supported organic gardening and fought agricultural and industrial pollution; he founded the Eddie Albert World Trees Foundation; he chaired the Boy Scouts of America's conservation program; and he co-founded the global environmental awareness celebration, Earth Day. Read more

2001: Dona Massin, U.S. film choreographer known best for her work on "The Wizard of Oz," dies at 84.

1995: Friz Freleng, U.S. animator, cartoonist, and director well-known for his work on the Looney Tunes cartoon series and for creating the characters Yosemite Sam and Sylvester the Cat, dies at 88.

1994: Sonny Sharrock, U.S. jazz guitarist who was a member of the punk jazz band Last Exit and was known best for performing the soundtrack to the Cartoon Network show "Space Ghost Coast to Coast," dies at 53.

1991: Tom Eyen, U.S. playwright who co-wrote the book and lyrics for the hit Broadway musical "Dreamgirls," dies at 50.

1979: George Brent, Irish actor who was a leading man in the 1930s and '40s and starred opposite Bette Davis, Greta Garbo, and Myrna Loy, dies at 80.

1977: William Powell, U.S. rhythm and blues singer who was a member of the O'Jays, who had hit songs with "Back Stabbers" and "Love Train," dies of cancer at 35.

1968: Little Willie John, U.S. rhythm and blues singer who had chart success with "Need Your Love So Bad" in 1956 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, dies at 30.

1959: Ed Walsh, U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who had the lowest career ERA, which is an unofficial record since ERA was not a statistic when he played, dies at 78.

1956: Al Simmons, U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder who had a career batting average of .334 and won two World Series championships, dies at 54.

1933: Jimmie Rodgers, U.S. country singer who was among the first country music superstars, dies at 35.

